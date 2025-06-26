MFG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $591.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.98. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.