Salzhauer Michael Purchases Shares of 12,398 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE T opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.