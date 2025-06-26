Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 183,404 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,404 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $204,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.75.

ACN stock opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.55. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

