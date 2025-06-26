KPP Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $299.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

