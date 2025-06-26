The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lessened by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 78.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $346,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.