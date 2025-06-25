Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is RAM Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

