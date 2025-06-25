Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 164.3% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

