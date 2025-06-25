iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,512.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.4%

BATS:MTUM opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

