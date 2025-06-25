VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$10.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Beacon Securities decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,871. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE FORA opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of -0.02.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

