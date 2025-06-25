Vantage Point Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

