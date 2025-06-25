Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

