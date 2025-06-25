Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.