iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SHY stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

