Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.