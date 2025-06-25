International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

