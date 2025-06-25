Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

