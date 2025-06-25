iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Sylvest Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 12.2% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,138.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 49,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

