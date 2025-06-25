The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

