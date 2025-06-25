42,300 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.54 and its 200 day moving average is $348.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.27 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

