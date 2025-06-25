Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $609,000 Investment in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

