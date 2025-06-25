International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,468 shares of company stock worth $51,519,450. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

