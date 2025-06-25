Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.05. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

