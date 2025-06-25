Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 270,330 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 24.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $44,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

