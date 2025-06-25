IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $782.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

