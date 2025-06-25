Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.8% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.