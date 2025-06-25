Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,650 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

