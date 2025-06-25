NRI Wealth Management LC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NRI Wealth Management LC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.6% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,163.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

