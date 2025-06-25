Real Estate Stocks To Research – June 22nd

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Welltower, Ford Motor, and Morgan Stanley are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing property assets, including office buildings, shopping centers and residential complexes. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property development firms, offering investors a way to participate in the real estate market without directly acquiring physical properties. Performance and dividends generally reflect rental income, property valuations and broader real estate market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 64,519,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,802,976. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 27,657,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,336,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,671,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,881,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,899,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

