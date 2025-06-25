Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

