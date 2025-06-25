1,033 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average of $286.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

