Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

