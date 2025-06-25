Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

