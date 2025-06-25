Spire Wealth Management Purchases 9,288 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $382.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

