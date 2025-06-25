Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,673,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,566,487.25. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

