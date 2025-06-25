Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 154 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock worth $18,324,718. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MA stock opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $508.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

