Head-To-Head Review: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Konami”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Information Analysis and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Konami

(Get Free Report)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.