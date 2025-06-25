Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.