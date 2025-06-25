Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $243.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $354.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

