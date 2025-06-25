Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 24 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.36 and its 200-day moving average is $582.79. The firm has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

