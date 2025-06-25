Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 365 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.