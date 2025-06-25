Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

