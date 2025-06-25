Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 88,406 shares.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
