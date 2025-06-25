Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Emera in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

