DEXUS Declares Final Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:DXS)

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
DEXUS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.
DEXUS Company Profile
