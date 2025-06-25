Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,445. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

