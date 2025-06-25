ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners reduced its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in ARM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 4.08. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

