Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $456,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.2%

EFV opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.