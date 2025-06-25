Brokerages Set 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) PT at $155.83

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.