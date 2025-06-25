Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.26 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

