Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

